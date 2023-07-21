JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – A Mississippi man was arrested this week for allegedly stealing agriculture equipment.

On July 18, Mississippi Agriculture and Livestock Theft Bureau (MALTB) investigators arrested Joseph Ray Williamson, 29, without incident in the Jackson area on an outstanding warrant from Hinds County.

MALTB Director Dean Barnard said, “This is an open and ongoing criminal investigation. Additional arrests are expected. I want to thank the investigators with Mississippi Agriculture and Livestock Theft Bureau and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics for their hard work.”

If you are aware of stolen property, contact your local law enforcement, the Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers at Tip Hot Line (601-355-TIPS) or the Mississippi Agricultural and Livestock Theft Bureau at Tip Hot Line (1-800-678-2660). All Hot Tip Line callers shall remain anonymous.