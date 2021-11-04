Mississippi man gets life in prison in killing of 5 people

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole after he pleaded guilty Wednesday to shooting five people to death — one in 2016 and four in 2017.

Court records show Bridell Barber, 32, of Yazoo City, pleaded guilty to capital murder, and Judge Barry Ford sentenced him in Yazoo County Circuit Court.

Barber pleaded guilty to to the March 20, 2016 killing of Justin Porter in Yazoo City.

Barber also pleaded guilty to the Feb. 6, 2017 killings of Jerranden Allen, Edward Johnson, Kevin Johnson and Gabriel Townsend. The four killings happened at Club 66 in Yazoo City.

By pleading guilty, Barber avoided the possibility of the death penalty. In Mississippi, only a jury can hand down a death sentence; that can’t be done by a judge alone.

Mississippi law says capital murder is a killing committed along with another felony crime. Barber was indicted on capital murder because he was accused of killing at least three people in one criminal act and at least three people within three years, according to court records.