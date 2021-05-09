Mississippi man runs miles to raise awareness for diabetes

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – For nearly ten years, Zane Hodge has been raising money for the Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi through various extreme physical challenges.

“I’ve been for the last ten years doing a swim. I called it the Chitco Challenge. I would do the swim in Lake Chitco at Lake Village Arkansas I just wanted a different challenge this year.”

And it’s a challenge indeed– 107.8 mile run.

“I came up with the idea of running from my home in the Greenwood to their office in Ridgeland. After day one, I couldn’t run anymore. After day two, I couldn’t walk anymore. so now I’m on the bike and I hope I can bike all the way down there because I can probably only do four or five miles on crutches,” said Hodge.

He said his goal is to raise awareness about diabetes. The philanthropist knows all too well about the dangers of the disease.

“It killed my mother for one thing and I pastored a church in a little Delta town called Moorhead for many years I buried the whole church one member at a time. For many of them diabetes was a major factor in their death. I’ve just encountered it so much over the years and saw what we it did to my mother. People don’t take it seriously, they call it a little sugar, but there’s something sweet about diabetes,” said Hodge.

He is also expecting to reach his destination on Monday at 11:00 a.m. and that’s the Ridgeland Office for the Diabetes Foundation of Music.