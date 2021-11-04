Mississippi man sentenced to 25 years for sexual battery

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A 42-year-old man was sentenced on Thursday to serve 25 years for sexual battery. John A. Gardner will also have to register as a sex offender once he’s released from custody.

In September 2019, Rankin County deputies received a complaint about possible sexual abuse regarding a minor. The child said her mother’s long-term boyfriend had been sexually assaulting her since she was nine-years-old in both Rankin and Madison counties.

Prosecutors said the child was 14-years-old when she told her mother about the abuse. Gardner was later indicted for sexual battery in both counties.

“This case was made possible by the hard work and dedication of both the Madison and Rankin County Sheriff’s Departments. This district is blessed to have so many agencies within it that are dedicated to protecting our children. But more importantly, we were able to get a guilty verdict due to the bravery of a teenage girl who stood up against her abuser and most likely saved countless other victims in the process. I am so proud of her, our outstanding law enforcement, our team at the District Attorney’s Office, and our citizens who are continuing to honor their commitment to jury service,” said Madison and Rankin Counties’ District Attorney Bubba Bramlett.