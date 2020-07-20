Mississippi man soars in BET’s ‘Sunday Best’ competition

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi Gospel artist is hoping for a breakthrough moment by winning The Sunday Best Gospel competition.

From the center of churches in Meridian to one of the nation’s largest gospel competitions, Jamal Roberts is ready to be the Season 10 winner of Sunday’s Best.

Roberts returned to the show once again after being knocked out of the top twenty last year.

“I enjoyed being in the top 20 last year, but i also felt defeated at the same time. I was just a young guy coming from Meridian, Mississippi at that and then going to a platform like. I was sent home, but this year i feel like i got something to prove.”

He is the second person from Mississippi to compete in a singing competition this year.

Like many other competitions, the coronavirus has forced them to change, and tonight’s show may be the last in-person show viewers watch this season.

“I can say that this show that’s coming on today, there was an actual audience We were right in front of Erica, Kelly and Jonathan. I can’t speak on future shows because I don’t know yet, but as for this one today, there’s an actual audience, background singers, everything you need, so it’s going to be a good show.”

Roberts said he has definitely felt the support of Mississippians especially in his hometown while being on the show and by making it this far, he feels he’s already won.

“I got that ‘no’ the first time, but I kept on pushing, so if I can encourage somebody now I would say don’t just accept that no. God has the final say so and he always has a yes.”

No matter what happens this season, Roberts plans to keep sharing his gift with the world.

Jamal Roberts made it into the Top 9 tonight.

