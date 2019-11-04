Mississippi man wrongly released from jail shows up to court

GAUTIER, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi officials say a man who was being held on charges he sold 600 pounds (272 kilograms) of marijuana out of his barbecue business voluntarily showed up for a court hearing after he was mistakenly released from custody.

FBI agent Mark Hines said agents arrested 55-year-old Carl Alexander May in October after he sold heroin to a confidential informant six times, sometimes at his Gautier restaurant, Big Daddy’s Smokehouse. The Sun Herald reports May was supposed to remain in jail pending a detention hearing, but the Department of Corrections ordered his release when he finished serving time for a probation violation.

Judge Roger Clark said at a hearing last week that May had been “erroneously” released from custody and denied him bond, sending him back to jail.

