JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Market Wholesale Show took place on June 2 at the Mississippi Trade Mart in Jackson.

The event is designed to bring Mississippi-based business owners and artisans together with retail buyers from around the region.

“The business owners that are selling, they get a chance to showcase their product and have buyers from all over the state and southeast come and look and place orders. The buyers get to see a lot of variety of products to put in their stores,” explained Cindy Raborn, event coordinator for the show.

The Wholesale Market show takes place twice a year, once in January and once in June.

More than 150 vendors attend the event. Some of the products that are being sold include candles, paintings, soaps, jewelry and clothing.

The Mississippi Market Wholesale Show will also be open from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Friday, June 3.