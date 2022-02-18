YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Another Mississippi Lottery player won Thursday night’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing, scoring the $50,000 jackpot.

The Mississippi Match 5 numbers from Thursday night’s drawing were: 09, 20, 25, 31 and 35. The lucky player matched all five numbers. The ticket was purchased from 49 Exxon at 1970 Jerry Clower Boulevard in Yazoo City.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is up to $64 million. Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is $31 million. The jackpot for Saturday’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing is $50,000.