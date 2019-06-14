Local News

Mississippi mayor gets in fight at bar

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 01:25 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 02:12 PM CDT

FULTON, Miss. (AP) - A northeast Mississippi mayor is apologizing for a bar fight with a part-time sheriff's deputy.

At the same time, WTVA-TV reports aldermen are restricting the mayor's use of a city vehicle.

Fulton Mayor Barry Childers said at a specially called meeting of aldermen Thursday that he has "great remorse" for a Saturday fight with Itawamba County Sheriff's Deputy Andy Graham. Childers says he wants to "sincerely apologize." Authorities have said the men have continuing disputes.

A video shows a man seated at the bar punching a man standing next to him. The two struggle and fall to the floor.

No charges have been filed.

Aldermen are restricting Childers' vehicle use to business hours and official out-of-town travel, saying he's used it for personal reasons, including driving to the bar.

