FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association (3MA) held their first convention on May 5, 2022. The event took place at the Sheraton Refugee Hotel and Conference Center in Flowood.

The convention happened after the deadline for cities and counties to decide whether to opt-in the program.

“To the cities and the counties that have opted out, I hope they reconsider and opt back in. I know a signature drive will get us there. I know the public vote will win. I would hope those elected officials are meeting with their community, the business people, and the patients, and finding out really what it means to have a medical program,” said Diesoul Blankenship, co-founder of Magnolia Grows.

Organizers hoped neighbors and businesses could learn from the convention. Leaders with 3MA said they expect Jackson to see dispensaries by January 1, 2023.

“I think every growth facility is just going to have to spend a lot of time training. I think every dispensary is going to have to spend a lot of time training, not only their bud-tenders, but also the population in understanding how the medicine can actually benefit them,” explained Steve Merritt, chief operating officer of Southern Sky Brand.

Dispensaries, extraction teams, and cultivators were present at the convention to answer questions. The association plans on making the convention a bi-annual event in the years to come.