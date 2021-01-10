Mississippi Move hosts voter registration drive in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Move organized a voter registration drive on Saturday in Jackson. The organization is striving to register as many new voters as possible.

This is one of three rallies being held this weekend. Organizers said the riot at the U.S. Capitol shows why it’s so important to get out and vote.

“People are showing up. They are tired of seeing the same ole, same ole. They’re registering to vote. They’re getting out and exercising their right in spite of how much has been happening to try and surpress the vote. People have been getting out in record numbers and we just want to make sure that continues to happen,” said organizer Mac Epps.

Mississippi Move said it also plans to hold rallies across the state at least once a month.

