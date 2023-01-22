JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Museum of Art (MMA) hosted its annual Art Party on Saturday.

The event raises funds for the museum’s educational programs and exhibitions.

“Art museums are expensive operations, and we give most of our services away to schoolchildren and all of our public programs are generally free,” said Betsy Bradley, Director of MMA.

Profits will also go toward art rehabilitation services.

“We provide art therapy for people who are living with cancer, Alzheimer’s and dementia.”

Guests were able to grab a cocktail while visiting the museum’s exhibitions and bidding in a silent auction.

This year’s theme was “Rooted in the Blues,” showcasing live blues music.

“We’re having a blues theme, which is consistent with our state. Since we have such strong ties to the blues, I feel like that all tied in with art to begin with,” said Ann Seal, chairwoman of the event.

“It’s a really blue and electric night. You can tell it’s all about the blues here at the Mississippi Museum of Art. Thrilled to be here. It’s a great night,” said David Lewis, Executive Director of the Mississippi Arts Commission.

Museum management said they expect to make more than $150,000 from the event.