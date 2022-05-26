JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Museum of Art (MMA) will be host a Curator Talk for their new exhibition A Movement in Every Direction: Legacies of the Great Migration on Thursday, May 26.

The event will start at 6:00 p.m. and will be hosted on Zoom.

The Curator Talk will feature Ryan N. Dennis, chief curator & artistic director of CAPE at the MMA, and Jessica Bell Brown, curator & department head for contemporary art at the Baltimore Museum of Art.

Dennis and Brown worked together to bring A Movement in Every Direction: Legacies of the Great Migration to life as they have selected 12 African American artists across the nation to reveal their insights of the Great Migration’s connections to their family history.

McKenzie Drake, assistant creator of public programs and community engagement at the MMA, said museums leaders are excited to have this exhibition in Jackson.

“I’m really excited about hosting this event on Zoom as it’s always great to engage with a larger audience,” said Drake. “So, this really takes this exhibition out of Jackson and allows people from all over to get information about what makes this exhibition so special.”

Drake believes that this will expand the artistic flow that Jackson has to offer.

Registration for the event is now open and is free and open to the public.