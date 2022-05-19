JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – The Mississippi Museums of Art (MMA) and Mississippi Capital City Pride will host their annual Food Truck Festival on Thursday, May 19.

After two long years of being on pause due to the pandemic, organizers said they are excited to bring the annual food truck festival back to local commuters. Organizers host this event every year to bring more major, fun events to the Jackson area.

The event will be held in front of the entrance of the MMA and will start at 5:00 p.m.

There will be a total of 20 local and statewide food vendors on site that will sell a variety of food, treats, and beverages to participants.

The MMA will also have live music and games on site. The exhibit ‘Tour of Every Movement‘ will be open for participants to attend after hours. The exhibit will open at 8:00 p.m.

McKenzie Drake, assistant creator of public programs and community engagement at the MMA, said theyi expect a major turn out this year.

“Our team is really excited for new and old visitors,” said Drake. “We’re really looking forward to a lovely family-friendly kind of event tonight.”

At sunset, there will be a film screening of the movie The Prom. There will also be health screenings on site by the Jackson Comprehensive Health Center.

The event is free and open to the public.