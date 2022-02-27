JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Hollywood’s biggest celebrities are buying artwork from a Mississippi native.

Lisa Cain is an Administrator, Neuroscientist, and a Gross Anatomist, but she is also a painter.

“Painting helps to keep me grounded,” said Cain, “Through my art I put the story of the community that I grew up in on canvas.”

That community is Canton, Mississippi.

“I went to Holy Child Jesus High School, attended Jackson State University where I got my BS Degree in Biology, and I received my PHD in Anatomy from the University of Mississippi Medical Center.”

Mississippi is a big inspiration for Cain’s paintings.

“I put the story of people who are proud, strong, united, and whose spirituality was the basis of their life,” said Cain, “That is what I paint about.”

Her artwork has caught the attention of several Hollywood superstars.

“Recently two of my paintings were included in the set of the movie A Journal for Jordan,” said Cain, “That movie was produced by Denzel Washington.”

Cain’s paintings are also featured in two Netflix shows. Her most recent artwork was sold to Viola Davis and her husband.

“I admire Denzel Washington and Viola Davis,” said Cain, “I was just honored because I consider them as artists also.”

Cain said it is important to dream big and never limit yourself.

“When I first started painting I reached out to one of the most successful art galleries,” said Cain, “I am a self-taught artist but I was not afraid to ask.”

Cain has been successful ever since. More than a dozen galleries across the country have put her paintings on display.

If you would like to purchase her paintings head over to her website: lisacain.org