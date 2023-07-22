JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One organization is on a mission to encourage Mississippians to be more active.

The Fayette Community Service Organization (FCSO) hosted their 10th Annual Fat to Fit Olympic Games at Tougaloo College on Saturday, July 22.

The event, which started on a small scale in Fayette, now draws in hundreds of participates from across Mississippi. Organizers are encouraging a healthier and more active lifestyle for children.

The event provided free health screenings, a fitness competition, cash and bike giveaways, and resource vendors.

“We are in an epidemic of childhood obesity. We have to get our children back active again. That’s one of the main goals; increase physical activity. That’s why we play the fun games. Another goal is increase health literacy. That’s why we have the health fair. And then we want you to know your health numbers. That’s why we have the health screenings. And then most importantly, we want you to have fun because people do things when they have fun,” said Janelle Edwards, the executive director of FSCO.