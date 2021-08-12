Mississippi pastors call for statewide mask mandate

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As the Delta variant sweeps through Mississippi, local pastors are calling for the government to do more.

Pastor FL Blount and Pastor Greg Divinity held a news conference on Thursday morning to express their concerns. The pastors said the virus is getting out of control and local leaders are not doing enough to stop the spread.

They are asking Governor Tate Reeves to implement a mask mandate, especially in school to encourage more people to follow COVID- safe precautions.

“We understand that this virus has began to move more rapidly within our community. And we are asking our government to mandate mask wearing and push more for vaccinations,” said Pastor Greg Divinity New Vineyard Church.

They are also hosting a vaccine clinic on Saturday, August 14 at the New Vineyard Church from 9:00 a.m. until noon. Meanwhile, Gov. Reeves has said that he has no plans to put another mask mandate– stating that wearing a mask and getting vaccinated should be an individual decision.