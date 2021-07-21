Mississippi pharmacist pleads guilty to health care fraud scheme

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi pharmacist pled guilty on Wednesday for his role in a multimillion-dollar scheme to defraud TRICARE and private insurance companies.

David “Jason” Rutland, 42, of Bolton, admitted to paying kickbacks to distributors for the referral of medically unnecessary compounded prescription medications that were ultimately dispensed by his pharmacies. According to prosecutors, the conduct allegedly resulted in more than $180 million in fraudulent billings, including more than $50 million paid by federal healthcare programs.

Rutland faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison. He must also pay restitution and forfeit all assets traced to the ill-gotten gains. His sentencing has been scheduled for November 30.