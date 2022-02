JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Pickle Fest will be held at the Mississippi Ag Museum on Saturday, June 11, 2022.

The festival will feature music, games, contests and vendors. Pickle Fest is an outdoor event and will take place in rain or shine.

For more information, contact organizers at 601-432-4500 or by email at msagmuseum@mdac.ms.gov.