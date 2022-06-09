JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – The Mississippi Agriculture & Forestry Museum will host the 2022 Pickle Fest Saturday, June 11.

The Pickle Fest will be at 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Mississippi Agriculture & Forestry Museum located at 1150 Lakeland Drive.

This annual event features all pickle-related exhibits for participants to engage with along with educational demonstrations offered on grounds. Participants can also expect to enjoy pickle related contests throughout the day such as a pickle eating contest and a pickle jar packing contest.

Andy Gipson, Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce, believes that this annual event is something that the whole family can enjoy and another piece of entertainment to the city of Jackson.

“I want to invite the public to come out to the annual Mississippi Pickle Fest at the Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum,” said Gipson.

All the museums usual attractions such as The Children’s Barnyard and Small Town, Miss will be open during event for guest to engage with as well.

Guests will be able to enjoy live music, food and craft vendors, two water slides, a dunking booth, obstacle course, dry combo bounce house and jousting arena.

Admission is $8 for ages three and up.