SANDERSVILLE, Miss (WJTV) - Mississippi Power has announced this morning that customers will experience a power outage due to scheduled maintenance in Sandersville along Main Street from I-59 to Front Street between the hours of 9:30 am and 12:00 pm today.

As usual treat any non functioning traffic signals as 4 way stop intersections.