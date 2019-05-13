Mississippi primary candidates reveal how much money they've raised for campaigns

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - At just three months away from the Mississippi primary, candidates for the position have now revealed how much money they've raised so far for their campaigns.

On the democratic side, Jim Hood has raised $755,000 in the first four months of 2019, bringing his total cash on hand to $1.1-million.

Velesha p. Williams has more than $18,000 in total, for year-to-date contributions.

Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith has not raised any money so far.

On the the republican side, for governor, retired chief justice Bill Waller has more than $580,000 from more than 700 donors.

Lieutenant Governor Tate Reeves adds $1.5-million in individual contributions to his campaign, raising his total cash on hand to more than $6.7-million.

Representative Robert Foster, who last reported more than $12,000 on hand has now raised more than $18,000.