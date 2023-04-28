PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi product has been picked for Oprah Winfrey’s “O List: Mother’s Day Edition.”

This year, A’Marie’s handcrafted flower soap was named #15 on the list. The flower soap is handmade and shipped from Pearl, Mississippi.

“The Oprah team tested and used each of the flowers that were handmade and hand-packaged by our team members. Our whole team works carefully and professionally to produce the finest products,” said Amber Earles, founder and creator of the soap flower.

She developed the idea for the soap flowers when her mother-in-law was in the hospital. Earles said she wanted to give her mother-in-law something that was beautiful and useful.