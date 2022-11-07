JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Arts Commission (MAC) announced the recipients of the Building Fund for the Arts (BFA) grant.

The Mississippi Legislature approved $3 million towards the BFA grant for the year of 2023.

According to leaders of the MAC, the BFA funding is planned to be used towards renovation, expansion, and construction of Mississippi facilities that serve as sites year round programming in their communities.

MAC has awarded the following arts organizations funding through the BFA grant:

The Eudora Welty Foundation, Inc. (Hinds) – awarded $225,000 to construct an Education Center.

Walter Anderson Museum of Art (Jackson) – awarded $ 450,000 to expand the museum’s campus.

Byhalia Area Arts Council (Marshall) – awarded $243,114.30 to renovate and repair the old Byhalia High School building.

Corinth Area Arts Council, Inc. (Alcorn) – awarded $243,000 to renovate the Coliseum Theatre.

Center Stage, Inc. (Harrison) – awarded $104,749.20 to make accessibility improvements in the theatre lobby and restrooms.

Delta Arts Alliance (Bolivar) – awarded $197,702.40 to complete renovation of the Ellis Theater.

Lauren Rogers Museum of Art (Jones) – awarded $52,800 to repair the exterior of the facility.

Mississippi Museum of Art (Hinds) – awarded $184,800 to conduct both interior and exterior renovations.

Pike School of Art (Pike) – awarded $260,145.60 to convert the former jail into an Arts Center.

Mississippi Cultural Crossroads (Claiborne) – awarded $31,680 to repair the front windows and awning.

City of Vicksburg (Warren) – awarded $214,730.56 to repair the Constitution Firehouse in Downtown Vicksburg.

Mississippi Children’s Museum (Hinds) – awarded $179,520 to renovate the Literacy Garden and the Wild About Reading Gallery.

Starkville Community Theatre (Oktibbeha) – awarded $22,000 to renovate the Starkville Playhouse auditorium.

City of Hattiesburg (Forrest) – awarded $219,240 to renovate the Paper Warehouse Theatre.

B.B. King Museum and Delta Interpretive Center (Sunflower) – awarded $43,272.06 to make repairs to the historic cotton gin building.

Cleveland Music Foundation DBA Grammy Museum Mississippi (Bolivar) – awarded $131,442.21 to expand the gallery exhibition space.

Marie Sanderson, board chair of the MAC, said the commission received a total of 66 letters of intent with a total amount of $16.2 million requested for this grant opportunity.

“Unfortunately, we could not award to everyone who applied,’ said Sanderson. “We are pleased that we can support these arts organizations in Mississippi for important projects that will impact their communities economically.”

The MAC received a total of 46 applications for a total of $10.9 million requested for the projects. The commission has awarded a total amount of $2.8 million to 16 arts organizations in 13 counties in Mississippi for the BFA grant.

Sanderson said they saw a great need of financial support within the art community and wanted to support as much as they could.

“We are hopeful that the Mississippi Legislature will support more funding for the Building Fund for the Arts in the future,” she said.