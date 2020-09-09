Mississippi Public Universities release video to help fight COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Public Universities released a video to help COVID-19.

According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, the 18-29 age group has had more diagnosed COVID-19 cases that any other age group in the state.

The offices of university communications from all eight public universities in Mississippi pulled together to create a system video to encourage all students to realize they are in the driver’s seat when it comes to preventing the virus and to follow the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control.

“Our students, like all of us, want their lives to return to normal as soon as possible,” said Dr. Alfred Rankins Jr., Commissioner of Higher Education. “The video highlights the smart choices we can make to help stop the spread of the virus and make progress toward returning to a more traditional campus living and learning environment. It is important to remember that if we all take these simple steps together, it can have a powerful, positive impact.”

The Centers for Disease Control recommends following these six simple steps to help stop the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands often

Avoid close contact

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask when around others

Cover coughs and sneezes

Clean and disinfect

Monitor your health daily

Students who experience any symptoms of COVID-19 should follow campus guidelines for reporting their symptoms, seeking care and staying apart from others.

The Centers for Disease Control has identified several symptoms, which may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

