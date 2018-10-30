Medicare Health Plans

Medicare Health Plans - No matter where you’re from, accidents happen. But in some states, accidents happen more frequently than in others. Depending on your area, certain holidays see a surge in ER visitations, and Halloween is one of the worst offenders. Halloween ranks among the five worst holidays for children’s emergency room visits, with head injuries and car accidents, among other issues, causing safety concerns.

With Halloween just around the corner, we’ve compiled a report in hopes of shedding some light on the states with the highest and lowest ER visits per capita.



