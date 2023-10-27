VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi River Bridge at Vicksburg has shifted west in the past year due to low-water events.

The Vicksburg Post reported the Old Highway 80 bridge has shifted west by 1.5 inches.

Herman Smith, superintendent of the Vicksburg Bridge Commission of Warren County, told the newspaper that the low river level has impacted Piers 2 and 3 on the bridge.

Officials are working on plans to address the shifting piers. The project is expected to be put out for bids.

The project is expected to cause some closures for railway operators.