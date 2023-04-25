NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – One more more barges hit the Mississippi River bridges in Natchez on Sunday, April 23.

The Natchez Democrat reported the incident happened around 10:45 p.m. Officials said the river has been closed to barge traffic.

According to officials, one barge is partially submerged in the river south of Natchez.

The accident is under investigation and was reported to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) and the Louisiana Department of Transportation.

According to MDOT, the damage to the bridge was minor.