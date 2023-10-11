VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi River continues to see low water levels.

The water levels in Vicksburg is currently less than a food above the gage as of 10:00 a.m., according to Storm Team 12.

Cody Eckhardt, deputy chief of operations with the Mississippi Valley Division of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, said the river in Vicksburg will not see a difference in water levels from the rain on Wednesday, October 11.

“To get normal rain, we would need good sustained rain, you know. Really all, all through the valley up in the Ohio River, upper Mississippi River. So, this little localized rain isn’t going to… won’t really amount too much,” he said.

Eckhardt said they have dredges moving along the Mississippi River to make sure the river doesn’t fall below nine-feet deep to help barges move commodities.