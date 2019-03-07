Mississippi River reaches the banks in Natchez Video

NATCHEZ, Miss (WJTV) - The bluffs in Natchez aren't as high as they normally appear. That's because the rising waters of the Mississippi River are pushing out of the banks and are predicted to keep rising.

A handful of people are now using boats to get to their property.

WJTV 12's Terrance Friday is live from there to show us how the rising Mississippi is affecting them.

We have already shown you the impact of flooding in Yazoo County, and Vicksburg.

In Natchez, the river measured at a little more than 57 feet.

Water from the river spilled over onto the road in some of the low lying areas, but thankfully it has only impacted a handful of homes.

There are a lot of people sightseeing, but Mayor Darryl Grennell has a message for them.

“Of course everybody is curious about the Mississippi River. It’s a treasure, but you don’t want to get into the water because it’s powerful. My concern is that I don’t want anybody to go out there playing around with the water and get drowned. By no means.”

Three roads have been closed off to the public as a safety precaution so far.

We are told other safety measures will be taken if the water rises from 57 to 59 feet at any point.



