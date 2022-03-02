JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Schools for the Deaf and Blind will host the 2022 Teacher Job Fair on Saturday, March 5.

District administrators and directors will be available to discuss employment opportunities for the 2022-2023 school year. The fair is open to teachers, support staff and anyone interested in a career in the education field.

Participants should bring copies of current and updated resumes and a current teaching certificate or licensure. Temperature checks and face masks will be required.

The job fair will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the Physical Education Complex on the school’s campus at 1403 Eastover Drive in Jackson.