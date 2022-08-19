JACKSON, Miss (WJTV)- The Mississippi LeFleur Museum District (LMD) will host their 7th annual Mississippi Science Fest September 15 to September 17.

The Mississippi Science Fest will be held at amongst four different sites: the Mississippi Agricultural and Forestry Museum, Mississippi Children’s Museum, Mississippi Museum of Natural Science, and the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and Museum.

The purpose of the event is to showcase science, technology, engineering, and mathematic (STEM) industries that are spread across the state while engaging students and families in a fun and interactive way.

Leaders of LMD want to showcase this experience amongst individuals, so that there’s an opportunity to promote science education and workforce development.

For a special entertainment opportunity, leaders of LMD have invited Janet Marie Smith, a Major League Baseball executive, architect, and urban planner, to host an open discussion.

Monique Ealey, director of Education and Programs at MCM, said organizers are excited about the turnout of the 7th annual event. They hope to help start the school year with a great learning experience.

“We are excited about exposing our children and their families to science education as it’s important,” said Ealey. “I feel that this will also be a good way to connect, not only families, but even the STEM industry as well.”

There will be a trolley available for transportation for participants to travel from site-to-site. Food trucks will also be available on each site for lunch.

Tickets are on sale for the entire event for $10 for all participants. To get register for tickets and to get details, click here.