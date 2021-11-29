Mississippi shoppers take advantage of Cyber Monday sales

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Americans are expected to spend about $11.3 billion during Cyber Monday in 2021. Some of the deals include sales on toys, books, video games and appliances.

“We are a small business. We can pack up your item and ship it the same day you order it, so there aren’t going to be too many delays,” said Jacob Holden, shop manager of Swell-O-Phonic in Jackson.

Thousands of other products are being handled at Amazon fulfillment centers. Holden said they have the upper hand with product distribution.

“We are definitely going to be a lot faster than Amazon. We are pretty sure this year we know shopping online is going to be a little crazy during COVID,” he said.

Experts said shoppers looking for specific items should buy those items now because there’s a possibility it might not be around for long.