JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A move to ban TikTok nationwide is picking up steam from some federal lawmakers.

Earlier this year, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) ordered Mississippi departments to ban TikTok from state-issued government devices.

Lawmakers are now targeting TikTok because they believe the Chinese government has access to user information like browsing history and location, adding fear that the app could possibly be weaponized by China to spread misinformation.

One social media influencer shared her opinion on the possible ban.

“It’s so crazy. I never would’ve thought an app would cause so many issues because it has truly saved my life. Since joining TikTok I recently resigned august of 2021. I started my business known as the Main Attraction. I started my business and that’s what I do full time and I never would have got that opportunity if it wasn’t for TikTok,” said Lashay Greenwood.

Although officials have been warning parents to be concerned about their children’s use of TikTok, social media comedian Darryl Hobsin said TikTok could be used as a learning tool.

“They don’t need to take it away. It’s very educational. A lot of people are coming together, we’re standing together on that app. You get to see what other people are going through. It’s a good learning tool if you work it the right way,” he said.

Some people said losing TikTok would be very unfortunate. The app reportedly has 150 million active users in the United States.