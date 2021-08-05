Mississippi Spay & Neuter receives $7.5K grant

A feral cat recovers from spay surgery. All feral cats are ear-tipped, a universal sign that they’ve been spayed or neutered. Cats are released back in their territory the day after surgery by their caregivers. (Courtesy: MS Spay & Neuter)

Richland, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Mississippi Spay & Neuter announced a $7,500 grant investment from nonprofit Petco Love to support animals in Central Mississippi.

“This generous investment will support our feral cat spay/neuter program and help us have a greater lifesaving impact. Often, feral cats congregate in colonies, and their care is left to the generous person who feeds them. Helping with the cost of spay and neuter can reduce this burden and help prevent the further overpopulation in colonies,” said Sharon Garner, Executive Director at Mississippi Spay & Neuter.

Garner said Petco Love’s investment will help approximately 214 cats in need at the Big Fix Clinic, where they will be able to fix around 45 feral cats each month.