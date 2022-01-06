Mississippi Spay & Neuter receives grant to assist low-income dog guardians

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Spay and Neuter (MS SPAN) has been awarded a $24,960 grant from Dogs Trust USA. The funds will be used to spay and neuter 312 dogs in low-income households located in Hinds, Rankin, Madison, Copiah and Simpson counties. The grant will pay $65 toward the spay/neuter fee for qualifying dogs.

“Mississippi is in the midst of a companion animal overpopulation crisis, with nearly 85% of animals surrendered to our local open-admission shelter being euthanized because there are not enough homes available. Spay and neuter is the most affordable, effective, and humane way to control the population and to prevent animals from entering shelters,” says Sharon Garner, Executive Director of MS SPAN.

Residents of the five qualifying counties with a household income under $35,000 per year may request an appointment by calling the Big Fix Clinic at 601-420-2438 or clicking here.