JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame in Jackson could see improvements to its front entrance and lobby. The Northside Sun reported the improvements would be funded by $3.5 million from the Mississippi Legislature.

Bill Blackwell, the executive director of the museum, said there could be a redesign of the front lobby so the ticket booth and gift shop are more prominent. Some areas could also receive new carpet and a coat of paint.

The bill providing the funding from the 2022 sessions would need to be signed by Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) to make it law.