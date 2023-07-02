JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Roosevelt State Park in Morton and Paul B. Johnson State Park in Hattiesburg will host 4th of July celebrations this year.

Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP) encouraged visitors to bring their picnic blankets and lawn chairs for the events.

The Paul B. Johnson State Park event will kick off at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4. There will be food truck vendors and a snow cone stand.

The entry fee to the park is $10 (cash only) per carload. Visitors can spend the day exploring the nature trails, playing disc golf, and cooling off on the splash pad. The Splash Zone will be operating its regular hours from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. A fireworks display will commence at dark.

The Roosevelt State Park event will start the day at 9:00 a.m., with vendors on site. The entry fee to the park is $10 (cash or card) per carload.

Visitors can enjoy the day with other outdoor activities such as nature trails, disc golf, and water activities. The park’s pool and waterslide will be open and operating at their normal weekday hours from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Starting at 6:00 p.m., there will be karaoke with Lady J and kids bikes, trikes, and wagon patriotic parade. There will be a Patriotic boat parade at 7:00 p.m. Anyone wishing to participate will meet in the lake at 6:30 to line up.

At 7:45 p.m. there will be a watermelon eating contest, and Pistol Black and Vocal recording artist, Chase Waters, will perform at 8:00 p.m. Visitors can end the day with a beautiful fireworks display.