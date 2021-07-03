Mississippi State’s merchandise in demand since national championship win

Mississippi State celebrates after winning the College World Series 9-0 against Vanderbilt in the deciding Game 3 Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People are flocking to Academy Sports and Outdoors to get their national championship gear to celebrate Mississippi State University’s baseball team.

Shirts, hats, and other team items are available for purchase and since the arrival, people have been coming by nonstop to show their support.

“Academy Sports just got it in we’re glad to commemorate Mississippi State’s win, so we’re just excited to see day one,” said Forres Ellzey.

You can also get $15 off your gear with an Academy Card.