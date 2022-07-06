FLORENCE, Miss. (WJTV) – McLaurin High School senior, Lakirah Alexander, took a leap of faith by building a start-up restaurant business. The restaurant is also a space where Lakirah’s late father was honored as he left behind two daughters.

Recently, Lakirah’s father was killed by gun violence. Since then, she has handed over ownership to her aunt.

Lakirah and her grandmother opened the restaurant, “Tasty Takes,” in March 2022. The small eatery is located on U.S. 49 in Florence, Mississippi. The restaurant serves fish, hot dogs, wings, hamburgers, loaded fries, and more.

“We have people from all over there stopping by. We have people from Florida. We had a person from California come through, Meridian, Jackson, everybody has been coming,” explained Gentia Jackson, owner of Tasty Takes and Lakirah’s aunt.

Customers can sit outside and eat at picnic tables or order meals to go. Lakirah plans on using some of the profits from “Tasty Takes” to pay for college, where she intends to pursue a career in the medical field. She is also planning to play basketball in college.

“Tasty Takes” is currently open Monday through Saturday.