JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Supreme Court ruled that it will expedite the hearings in Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba’s lawsuit against the Jackson City Council.

This ruling is linked to the mayor’s veto of the council’s rejection of a garbage service contract with Richard’s Disposal.

The mayor is also appealing his loss in a lower court, which found he had no authority to veto a ‘no’ vote by the city council.

The state’s highest court called for Lumumba to file his legal brief by October 10 and for the council to file its own by October 25.