JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, March 10, the Mississippi State Supreme Court reversed the judgment of the Court of Appeals in the Courtney Rainey case.

In March 2021, Court of Appeals overturned the conviction of the former Canton School Board member. However, since the Mississippi Supreme Court reinstated the decision, Rainey will have to continue serving her 15-year sentence for witness intimidation.

She was sentenced in September 2019 for a scheme to intimidate voters while she was running for judge. Three years of that sentence were suspended. Once she is released, Rainey will also serve five years of supervised probation.

