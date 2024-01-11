JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Supreme Court will review an order that denied Anthony Fox bail pending an appeal in his case.

The Court found that the Mississippi Rules of Appellate Procedure should be suspended, and the Mississippi Supreme Court will issue a ruling in due course.

Fox, a former Jackson police officer, was convicted in the 2019 death of George Robinson. Fox was sentenced to five years in prison in August 2022 after a jury found him guilty of culpable negligence manslaughter.

Fox was accused of repeatedly hitting Robinson in the head and chest during a traffic stop. He said Robinson failed to comply with the traffic stop. Robinson died two days after the incident.

Fox was later hired by the Clinton Police Department.

In July 2023, the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office recommended a reversal in the case.