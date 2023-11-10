LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The case of the Mississippi man convicted in the 2017 killings of eight people is being appealed.

The Mississippi Supreme Court has scheduled oral arguments for November 14, 2023, in the case of Willie Cory Godbolt v. State of Mississippi, on appeal from Lincoln County Circuit Court.

Godbolt was convicted in February 2020 of four counts of murder and four counts of capital murder. He received a sentence of life in prison for each murder conviction and a death sentence for each capital murder conviction.

The killings happened on Memorial Day weekend 2017 in Brookhaven and Bogue Chitto. Among those killed were Godbolt’s mother-in-law and a deputy sheriff.

Godbolt is currently being held at the Mississippi State Penitentiary.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.