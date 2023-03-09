JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Supreme Court upheld a ruling of a lower court that sided with the Jackson City Council in the garbage contract case.

According to the ruling by the Supreme Court, Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba was not legally entitled to veto a non-action or negative vote of the City Council. They affirmed the judgment of the trial court.

In July 2022, Retired Court of Appeals Judge Larry E. Roberts, who was appointed as the special judge in the case, sided with the Jackson City Council.

Roberts said the mayor does not have the power to veto an “inaction” by the city council. In April, the city council voted 4-3 against the approval of the emergency contract for Richard’s Disposal.

Mayor Lumumba exercised his veto power after that decision, but council members claimed the mayor did not have veto power to override their decision.

Richard’s Disposal has been collecting trash for the city since April 1, 2022, after the mayor issued an emergency contract to the company.

Melissa Faith Payne with the City of Jackson said the city has no comment about the decision at this time.