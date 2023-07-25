JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Symphony Orchestra (MSO) will celebrate its 79th year with A Season of Fresh Voices.

The orchestra will collaborate with Jackson State University’s Phillis Wheatley Poetry Festival in November. The event will spotlight four of Margaret Walker’s greatest poems.

A new concerto for violin and orchestra by James Sclater, of Clinton, honors MSO concertmaster and lifelong friend Shellie Kemp in a premiere performance in January. Next March, MSO performs a major new piece celebrating Native American heritage — James Lee III’s Visions of Cahokia, inspired by the pre-Columbian settlement at the center of Mississippian culture.

“Three brand new things, never been done here, that people will love,” MSO President and Executive Director Jenny Mann said.

“Pepsi Pops” will cap the season with a fireworks finale next May.

Subscriptions are on sale now at www.msorchestra.com for all of MSO’s concert series.