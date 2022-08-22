JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Symphony Orchestra will kick off its 78th season on Saturday, September 10.

The “Beloved Baroque” concert will be held at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Cathedral. The 7:30 p.m. concert presents selections from some of the era’s best, along with a few welcome musical surprises.

“I’m very excited by the expanse of the programming this year,” said Jenny Mann, Mississippi Symphony Orchestra president and executive director. Approaching her first full season with MSO, she’s thrilled with the prospects ahead. “I truly believe there is something for every listener, in every concert that we have this season.”

This first Chamber Series concert opens with the flourish of Gabrieli’s Canzon Duodecemi Toni performed by the MSO Brass Quintet and finishes on the supremely happy note of Torelli’s Sinfonia in D, G. 4 led by soloist Darcie Bishop, longtime principal trumpet. Bishop is also featured in Mouret’s hugely famous Rondeau from Premiere Suite des Symphonies, made even more recognizable as theme for PBS’s Masterpiece Theatre.

Tickets to the “Beloved Baroque” chamber concert are $25 general admission and $5 for students kindergarten through college. MSO’s longstanding commitment to student prices removes cost as a barrier to student musicians, families and young fans. Advance tickets will be available soon online at www.msorchestra.com.