Mississippi teacher killed in Louisiana; 2 arrested

On Tuesday, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has responded to the lawsuit against the city, filed by residents. In a public statement, he said,

“... when the City filed its recent lawsuit against Siemens, our number one concern is the citizens and residents of Jackson. One of the primary burdens for many citizens has been inaccurate and exceedingly high water bills. Addressing this issue has been an ongoing process, and despite the claims in last week’s lawsuit filed against the City, the City has maintained a process for addressing such billing issues since it began dealing with the fallout of the disaster that was the Siemens contract.