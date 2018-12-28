Mississippi to receive $2.5 M from Wells Fargo settlement Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) -

JACKSON—Attorney General Jim Hood announced Mississippi will receive more than $2.5 million of a $575 million multistate settlement with Wells Fargo.

According to the claim, Wells Fargo open accounts and enrolled customers in various programs and life insurance policies without their knowledge.

The total settlement amount for Mississippi is $2,538,491.41. Through this settlement with 50 states and the District of Columbia, Wells Fargo will also create a consumer redress review program through which consumers who have not been made whole through other restitution programs already in place can seek review of their inquiry or complaint by a bank escalation team for possible relief.

According to the statement from the Attorney General’s office, Wells Fargo identified more than 3.5 million accounts where customer accounts were opened, funds were transferred, credit card applications were filed, and debit cards were issued without the customers’ knowledge or consent. The bank has also identified 528,000 online bill pay enrollments nationwide that may have resulted from improper sales practices at the bank. In addition, Wells Fargo improperly submitted more than 6,500 renters insurance and/or simplified term life insurance policy applications and payments from customer accounts without the customers’ knowledge or consent.

“Mississippians should not have to worry about whether their bank will take advantage of them when making big life purchases, such as buying a car or a home, or saving for retirement,” General Hood said. “We are glad Wells Fargo is paying back what they knowingly and wrongly took from their customers, and this should be a warning to other big banks doing business in our state. We protect Mississippians’ rights to financial well-being—not corporate interests.”

Consumers who have questions about the redress program are encouraged to contact either Wells Fargo directly or the Mississippi Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-281-4418 or 601-359-4230.

