JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Some of the most influential Mississippians were recognized for their exceptional leadership.

The Mississippi Top 50 announced its fifth class of honorees of Mississippians who are judged to be the most influential leaders in the state.

“This is just a great event. It’s like a tailgate party. People get to see each other post COVID, and everybody being back together is really important,” said Alan Lange, found of Y’all Politics.